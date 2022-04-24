Arjun Kapoor’s captions for his Instagram posts have won netizens’ hearts. Well, the latest one for ‘Guruji’ Varun Dhawan will leave you in splits. As Varun celebrates his 35th birthday today, Arjun shared a throwback video of VD and mentioned in his post, “Yeh Aadmi purush hi nahi maha purush hai... not a lot of u know this but Varun has been side-hustling as a fortune-teller for the industry a while now. So, on his birthday today, it is my pleasure to reveal his alter ego, Guruji Varun.” Karan Johar’s Birthday Note For His ‘Student’ Varun Dhawan Is All Things Love!

Arjun Kapoor’s Birthday Note For Varun Dhawan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

