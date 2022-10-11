Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's kids, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan attended the inaugural session of International League T20 held on October 11 in Dubai. For the event, while Aryan was seen at his casual best, Suhana looked pretty in blue figure-hugging outfit. Have a look. Suhana Khan Gets Photographed With Brother Aryan Khan at the Mumbai Airport! (View Pics).

Aryan and Suhana Khan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)