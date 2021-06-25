As the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in the industry today (June 25), he got chatty with fans via an early morning #AskSRK session on Twitter, and boy it was fun. The superstar was super active, as from Pathan's release, talking about Thalapathy Vijay to what inspires him, the Deewana star revealed it all. Have a look! Shah Rukh Khan Says ‘Needed To Feel Loved’ After Fans Celebrate His 29 Years in Bollywood on Twitter!

SRK for Thalapathy Vijay:

Very cool https://t.co/bFjbEgmeij — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Haha!

Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own…ha ha https://t.co/fWZGQpVAyH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Pathan Release?

Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience https://t.co/vNmmemDMCk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Aww!

Just go out there and work harder everyday. Work is the inspiration https://t.co/k543HtChj1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Wow!

Some very masaaledaar movies… https://t.co/l2w0vO2exn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

LOL!

Just going to call him and request him….he sleeps late!! https://t.co/9ONJx8EhuX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Indeed!

It’s the best 30 years of my life and still counting https://t.co/iEzO042cs9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

