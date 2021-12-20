Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush is all set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. And ahead of the premiere, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. As recently Sara and Dhanush appeared on Koffee Shots show of Karan Johar and they were all fun. However, it was Sara who grabbed the limelight when she mentioned that she wants Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Ranveer Singh for her swayamvar.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)