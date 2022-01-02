Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are blessed with two wonderful kids – Viraajveer and Varushka. The couple’s son Viraajveer has turned a year older today and the proud parents have shared pictures and videos of their multi-talented boy strumming guitar and being involved in other fun activities too. Ayushmann captioned the post as, “Happy birthday my football lover, goofball, nature lover, Lennon lover, guitar strummer.” Whereas Tahira wrote, “My nikka musician so much for you to learn and so much to learn from you! Happy birthday my love.”

Ayushmaan’s Birthday Post For His Handsome Lad

Tahira’s Birthday Post For Her Nikka Musician

