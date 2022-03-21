Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon, released in theatres on March 18. The film minted Rs 12 crore on Sunday, the third day of its release, and the total collection stands at Rs 37.25 crore.

Update On Bachchhan Paandey Box Office

#BachchhanPaandey remains low over the weekend, mainly due to #TKF juggernaut that eclipsed the biz of *all* films... Did not witness growth on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr, Sun 12 cr. Total: ₹ 37.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/XOQIs0CVtq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 21, 2022

