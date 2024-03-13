The wait is finally over! Wallah Habibi song from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is out now. Wallah Habibi is an absolute banger. The song introduces Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. From energy, visuals, chemistry, and dance moves, Wallah Habibi is packed with everything. The song has been composed by Vishal Mishra, and sung by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, and Dipakshi Kalita. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil. On the other hand, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated to release on April 10, 2024.

Watch 'Wallah Habibi' Song From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan:

