As soon as the train accident news was out, B-town celebrities Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Kirron Kher and Masaba Gupta on their social media account offer condolences and prayed to the deceased families, and mourned. More than 200 people have been killed and hundreds injured in a collision involving two passenger trains and a good train in Odisha's Balasore. Balasore Train Accident: Jr NTR, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Chiranjeevi Offer Condolences.

Check Out Salman Khan's Tweet Here:

Really saddened to hear abt the accident,May God rest the souls of the deceased in peace,Protect n give strength to the families n the injured from this unfortunate accident. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 3, 2023

Check Out Akshay Kumar's Tweet:

Heartbreaking to see the visuals from the tragic train accident in Odisha. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. My thoughts and condolences to the families of the affected during this difficult time. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 3, 2023

Check Out Parineeti Chopra's Tweet:

Check Out Kirron Kher's Tweet:

Saddened to hear about the disastrous train accident at Balasore in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured. pic.twitter.com/eBbiggPx3p — Kirron Kher (@KirronKherBJP) June 3, 2023

Check Out Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Masaba Gupta's Instagram Post:

Check Out Sonu Sood's Tweet:

