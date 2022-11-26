Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Bhediya has performed decent on its first day at the box office in India. Well, as the Amar Kaushik has managed to earn Rs 7.48 core on its opening day at the ticket window. Bhediya Movie Review: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon's Film Gets Its Furry Kicks From Competent VFX, Scene-Stealing Abhishek Banerjee and the Funniest Himesh Reshammiya Joke (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bhediya Box Office Collection Day 1:

#Bhediya opens way below the mark on Day 1, despite favourable word of mouth… Reported better occupancy during evening / night shows, which gives it a chance to gather momentum… Biz needs to multiply on Day 2 and 3 for a healthy weekend total… Fri ₹ 7.48 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/dUWRm0B2FM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2022

