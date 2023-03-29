Ajay Devgn's fourth directorial Bholaa is to release on March 30. The movie has a cameo played by a very popular actor who is teased post interval but is only shown properly towards the end of the film, and is set up as the next villain of the franchise. Well, if you are trying to save yourself from SPOILERS, avoid self-confessed trade critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK's tweets as he has leaked this cameo on Twitter two days ahead of the film. PS: Why would the character having one hand make him Gabbar Singh? Shouldn't that make him Thakur? Bholaa: Is Ajay Devgn Turning Abhishek Bachchan Into ‘Irumbu Kai Maayavi’, Suriya-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Planned Superhero? Fans Think So!

Check His Tweet Below:

Abhishek Bachchan comes in the last scene of #Bholaa who is having only one hand, means he is Gabbar Singh of #Sholay. He promises to take revenge in #Bholaa2! Lekin #Bholaa2 Banegi Kaise Jab #Bholaa Disaster Ho Jaayegi.🤪 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)