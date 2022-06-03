Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, continues to perform well at the box office. It has been two weeks since the film has been released and it has crossed Rs 140 crore mark. The total collection of this Kartik Aaryan-starrer stands at Rs 141.75 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 137.54 Crore!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is SUPERB in Week 2... The trend on weekdays is second-best *this year*, after #TKF... Will hit ₹ 150 cr on [third] Sat/Sun... [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr, Sun 12.77 cr, Mon 5.55 cr, Tue 4.85 cr, Wed 4.45 cr, Thu 4.21 cr. Total: ₹ 141.75 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/lfb90EfIN2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)