Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 continues to shine at the box office. It has managed to mint higher figures on day two as compared to the opening day. On the second day of its release, Kartik Aaryan’s film earned Rs 18.34 crore and the total collection of this horror-comedy now stands at Rs 32.45 crore. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu’s Film Mints Rs 14.11 Crore On The Opening Day.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Update

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 hits the ball out of the park on Day 2... Biz jumps across #India... Wins over youngistaan *and* families, metros *and* mass pockets... Eyes ₹ 55 cr [+/-] weekend, strong chance of going past ₹ 💯 cr... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr. Total: ₹ 32.45 cr. #India biz pic.twitter.com/6zKGoGYqZ7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)