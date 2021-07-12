Bhuj: The Pride Of India trailer released today and since then, Twitterati just can't get enough of it. If they are excited to watch yet another gallantry win of the Indian Navy, the presentation is impressing them as well. Check out their reactions here...

Action scenes & the giving you goosebumps kind of dialogues are just amazing Bhuj Trailer Out Now #BhujThePrideOfIndia — Diksha Verma (@vermaadikshu) July 12, 2021

In pictures

Bhuj Trailer Out Now and it's pictorial presentation & background music everything looks awesome! #BhujThePrideOfIndia — ELEVEN (@youreleven1) July 12, 2021

Goosebumps guaranteed

Wow.. goosebumps throughout Bhuj Trailer Out Now — Shantanu | SRKsZaynn (@SRKsCR7) July 12, 2021

The diversity

Is it me or did you notice the cultural diversity they have shown in the trailer? Based on a true story, how everyone is given equal importance!!! Bhuj Trailer Out Now & damn🔥 I am a fan of the film already!!! — ELEVEN (@youreleven1) July 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)