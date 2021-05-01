Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passed away on Saturday (May 1) morning battling COVID-19. He was a retired army officer, also Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. He was well-known for films like Page 3, Murder 2, 2 States, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and more. He was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's web series Special OPS.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Sad to hear about the demise of actor Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal this morning due to #Covid. A retired army officer, Kanwarpal had played supporting roles in many films and television serials. Heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones. ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 1, 2021

