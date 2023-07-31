Bipasha Basu delighted her fans by sharing a heartwarming video that encapsulates their cherished moments from a recent Goa trip. The delightful compilation features throwback clips, showcasing the actor, her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their adorable daughter, Devi, having a blast in the coastal paradise. The couple joyfully took Devi in a pram, allowing her to revel in the scenic beauty, commemorating her eighth-month anniversary. Bipasha captioned the Instagram post with, "Just the three of us and our awesome adventures. Goa was gorgeous this monsoon," accompanied by a heart emoji. Bipasha Basu Gives Her Fans a Sneak Peek Into Her Daughter Devi’s Pink and White Nursery, and It Is Simply Too Cute to Miss! (Watch Video).