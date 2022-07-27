Seems like Flipkart is in a mess. As on July 26, #BoycottFlipkart was among the top trends on Twitter after a T-shirt mentioning to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'depression' was found listed on the e-commerce site. The tee on sale sees SSR printed on it with 'depression like drowning' written on it. As soon as SSR fans spotted this, they started to trend the hashtag 'Boycott Flipkart'. Check out netizens' reactions here. Dil Bechara Clocks 2 Years: Sanjana Sanghi Gets Nostalgic, Remembers Late Co-Star Sushant Singh Rajput (Watch Video).

How even someone think of something like this??? #BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/Lu4skK8Gs5 — Abirami Baskar (@Skaterabidancer) July 26, 2022

Now what’s this nonsense Flipcart???? Dragging a dead soul n labelling d specific pic as “Depression”!!! 😡🤬 What kind of cheap marketing is this ???#BoycottFlipkart#HumanityFirst pic.twitter.com/lJMSbHrDEe — Kõêl Śîñhä 🚩🇮🇳 (@cocoapiie) July 26, 2022

It is not a correct way to develop your online stores first you remove this t-shirts from sale. Don't play with another emotions #BoycottFlipkart pic.twitter.com/vcXj8eskm8 — Dinesh palaniappan (@inpaldin1) July 26, 2022

Shame on you @Flipkart. You want to malign a person who is no more to defend himself 💔#BoycottFlipkart Smear Campaign Against SSR pic.twitter.com/VizYzl5Z5o — Varsha 🇮🇳 (@TherealVarsha) July 27, 2022

