The team of Brahmastra has reached Varanasi to wrap up the shoot for the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The film's lead stars - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the ghat in the hot weather shooting for some scenes from the film. Alia is seen wearing a yellow dress while Ranbir is spotted in a casual avatar. The team flew to the city yesterday (March 21).

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)