On September 19, Vivek Agnihotri shared a few screengrabs on Twitter and reacted to news of Brahmastra beating his film The Kashmir Files at box office. The filmmaker slammed the news of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva's BO success and wrote, "let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race." To note, as pre trade sources, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's film has been able to surpass Rs 350 crore globally whereas The Kashmir Files' lifetime earnings is Rs 340 crore. Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Film Collects Rs 360 Crore Gross Worldwide.

Vivek Agnihotri:

Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood 😝 😝 😝 pic.twitter.com/DjR1MOyplD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)