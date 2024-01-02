Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, is in the spotlight as she gears up for her wedding to long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on January 3. Recent photos capture her joyful entrance into Aamir Khan's Bandra residence, showcasing her laid-back style. Ira, the soon-to-be bride, exudes cool vibes in a casual ensemble—a black and white striped shirt paired with a grey mini skirt. Her look is completed with a simple ponytail and black Kolhapuri footwear,. check the video below! Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare To Have Intimate Wedding in Mumbai Followed by Star-Studded Grand Reception in Jaipur- Reports.

Ira Kahn Spotted Outside Aamir Khan's Residence

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)