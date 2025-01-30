Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will portray Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai in the upcoming historical saga Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day. Ahead of its release, the makers are gearing up to unveil the romantic track “Jaane Tu”, which beautifully captures the love and journey of Sambhaji and Yesubai. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by AR Rahman, the song’s teaser has already been released, with the full track set to drop on January 31. ‘Chhaava’: Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Lezim’ Dance Scene Removed From Film; Director Laxman Utekar Addresses Political Controversy Regarding the Song!

Watch ‘Jaane Tu’ Song Teaser Video Below:

