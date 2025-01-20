Suhana Khan had a blast at Coldplay's Music Of The Sphere concert in Mumbai (Janaury 19) over the weekend, and fans couldn’t help but notice her star-studded company! Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter shared glimpses of her night out on Instagram, looking effortlessly chic in a white top paired with blue jeans. Her brother AbRam Khan and her BFF Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, joined her for the evening. The trio seemed to enjoy every moment of the electrifying performance by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who gave a special shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan during the concert, leaving the crowd in awe. ‘Shah Rukh Khan Forever’: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Gives Shoutout to SRK During Day 2 of Their Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

Coldplay India Tour 2025: Suhana, AbRam & Navya at ‘Music of the Spheres’ Concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

