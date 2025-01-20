Coldplay is winning hearts with their electrifying performances at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The British rock band is in India as part of their highly acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour. On the second day of their concert, held on January 19, the band’s lead vocalist, Chris Martin, left the audience in awe by giving a heartfelt shoutout to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. As Chris Martin exclaimed, ‘Shah Rukh Khan forever’, the stadium erupted with joy, uniting Coldplay and SRK fans in a moment of pure exhilaration. 'He Needs to Bowl at Me Now' Chris Martin Stops Song to Mention Jasprit Bumrah's Name During Coldplay Concert in Mumbai, Fans React With Loud Cheers (Watch Videos).

Coldplay’s Chris Martin Gives Shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan

