David Dhawan has returned home after he was hospitalised for a brief time in Mumbai following complications from diabetes. Now, as per ETimes, the filmmaker is doing better and recovering at home. Earlier, it was reported that Varun Dhawan had left Jugjugg Jeeyo's tour midway to attend to his father at the hospital. Now, as per latest update, all is well. The Fame Game: Madhuri Dixit Gets Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ishaan Khatter To Groove With Her On 'Dupatta Mera' (Watch Videos).

Check It Out:

The senior filmmaker sends a short but assured reply providing an update on his health status!https://t.co/qAnhIHjKei — BombayTimes (@bombaytimes) June 17, 2022

