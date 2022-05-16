Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah and Sanjana Sanghi are all set to star in the film titled Dhak Dhak. The film is produced by Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films and Viacom18 Studios in association with BLM Pictures. The first look features the fabulous four female leads on bike who are all set to for an exciting ride of a lifetime. Dhak Dhak is slated to be released in theatres in 2023. Blurr: Taapsee Pannu Announces Wrap of Her Debut Production; Shares Still of Her Character in Blindfold.

Dhak Dhak First Look

Join the ride of a lifetime with Dhak Dhak, as four women ride to the highest motorable pass in the world on an exciting journey of self discovery! @fattysanashaikh #RatnaPathak @deespeak, @sanjanasanghi96 @Viacom18Studios #OutsidersFilms @BLM_Pictures pic.twitter.com/FvxUyv4ccY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 16, 2022

