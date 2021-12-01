Disha Patani is quite active on social media and often treats fans with videos and photos of herself. She recently shared a video of her dancing with her girls on set and it will definitely lift your mood. The actress is seen shaking her booty on a viral tik tok song which is originally composed by Nicki Minaj. Disha seems to be enjoying the dance moves a lot as she spends time with her crew.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

