The upcoming film Double XL stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead. The song “Taali Taali” is a cool party number and it has been crooned by Sohail Sen ft. Silambarasan TR and Rukhsar Bandhukia. This number marks STR’s debut as a singer in Bollywood. Double XL Trailer: Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha Wants to Excel in Their Career but Proudly With Their XXL Figure (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Taali Taali Below:

Silambarasan TR’s Tweet

Here’s my first song in Hindi, My debut as a singer in Bollywood & this one is for my friend @MahatOfficial Onwards & upwards ! Proud of you ❤️ Good luck to the whole team of doubleXL Guys get ready to groove with the #TaaliTaali song! https://t.co/4WrANraUxU — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) October 14, 2022

