Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a treat as the superstar just announced his next project on Twitter titled Dunki and it is with acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film will also star Taapsee Pannu as the female lead and it will be produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment. Dunki, will release on December 22, 2023. Here's how SRK fans reacted to the news. Dunki: Taapsee Pannu Elated to Play the Female Lead Next to Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani Directorial

Check Out Netizens Reaction Below:

The Announcement We Waited For!

The combo we were waiting for since forever is here for DUNKI, in cinemas from 22nd December 2023 ♥️ SRK and Hirani ✨ #Dunki22Dec2023 pic.twitter.com/5KdOR0mjH5 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) April 19, 2022

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani Collaboration

SHAH RUKH KHAN x RAJKUMAR HIRANI - it finally is happening 😍 I am screaming shaking crying throwing up jumping off rolling on the floor punching the wall running spinning passing out!!!! HWAAHHSHSSSSSGBSB😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#Dunki pic.twitter.com/B65okjStQd — Sohom ᴷᴷᴿ (@AwaaraHoon) April 19, 2022

Will Set BO Records on Fire!

Shah Rukh Khan Upcoming Movies Line Up

Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's combination itself is enough to make 300 Cr. The rest depends on how good the film is. Pathaan - Atlee's film - Dunki. Finally, SRK has the best lineup post-2000s. pic.twitter.com/0BIajkYAXQ — Chay (@illusionistChay) April 19, 2022

Agreed

the king of acting and directing coming together for a movie. A CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE. Coming to snatch some hearts & awards 🥳🥳🥳 #Dunki pic.twitter.com/70Yd6MYlEx — Cheemrag (@_cheemrag_) April 19, 2022

