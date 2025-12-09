Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and his superstar wife, Katrina Kaif, mark four years of being husband and wife today, on the 9th of December. The doting husband took to his social media account in wishing Katrina on their special day. Sharing a picture of himself cosying up to the new mommy, Vicky wrote, “Celebrating today… blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us. It’s a Baby Boy! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Welcome Their First Child, Embrace Parenthood and Share Heartfelt Announcement on Instagram (View Post).

In the picture, Katrina, who delivered a baby boy a month ago, is quite literally looking sleep-deprived, but the glow on her face remains intact, like always. For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky embraced parenthood on the 7th of November. Sharing the good news with their fans, the couple had shared a post announcing the same. They wrote, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky.”

Vicky Kaushal’s Cute Wedding Anniversary Post for Wife Katrina Kaif

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

In the caption, they kept it simple and heartfelt, writing, “Blessed. Om (sic).” Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, had back then also expressed her excitement on becoming 'dadaji' to the little Kaushal through a sweet social media post. He dropped a gratitude note for all the blessings being showered on their family. He wrote, "Shukriya Rab da... (folded hands emojis) Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe itne meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe.”

He added, “Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain. (Thank you, God...(folded hands emojis) for being so kind to my family. No matter how much I thank him, it feels insufficient in front of all his blessings. God is and has been so kind. May God's grace continue to remain on my children and the youngest, Kaushal. We are all very happy and feel very blessed.) (sic)." "So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all, Rab Rakha (folded hands emojis)," he went on to share. For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky had dated for about a few years before getting married but had absolutely kept the relationship private and never announced or confirmed it officially. Box Office Report Card 2025: From Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’ to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Housefull 5’, 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies of the Year – Some Blockbusters, Some Flops!.

It was during their respective episodes on the talk show Koffee with Karan when Katrina first expressed the desire to work with Vicky, stating that she felt probably Vicky and she could make a good pair. In Vicky's episode, when Karan told him of Katrina's thoughts, he was seen shocked and extremely thrilled. For the uninitiated, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021 in a private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They had kept their wedding preparations and also the news under wraps and away from media glare.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Vicky Kaushal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2025 10:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).