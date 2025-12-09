A dramatic scene unfolded in Bahraich’s Chowk Bazaar on Tuesday, December 09, after a youth, who is said to be mentally disturbed, climbed the Rotary Club monument at Ghantaghar Chowk and caused chaos for nearly an hour. The man damaged CCTV cameras and WiFi cables before dancing, singing, and refusing repeated requests to come down. When a municipal worker climbed the structure to assist him, the youth pushed him off, leaving the employee seriously injured and requiring hospital treatment. Police later brought in a JCB, while fire brigade personnel attempted a rescue using a ladder. Fireman Ashish Yadav managed to reach the man, though the youth briefly scuffled with him before the authorities finally got the situation under control. Bahraich Shocker: Class 9 Student Collapses During Race Practice for Independence Day 2025 Event in Uttar Pradesh, Dies.

Mentally Disabled Man Pushes Municipal Worker off Ghantaghar Tower in Bahraich

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Sachin Gupta), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

