The FIFA World Cup Final of 2022 is something that probably the entire world had their eyes on. The match was Argentina against France and every moment was thrilling right till the end. But alas, the victory was Argentina's. Many Bollywood celebs like Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Dhanush and more religiously followed the matches as well. So let's take a look at how they reacted to the final one. Mammootty, Mohanlal Post Selfies While Watching Argentina vs France Final Match at FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Kartik Aaryan

Anil Kapoor

Whatever happens now this is how a final should be! #whatafinal#FIFAWorldCup — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 18, 2022

Dhanush

Messi ! Fairy tale endings are possible !! The most deserving ♥️♥️⭐️⭐️ Di Maria stepped up when mattered , and Emi Martinez the Hero of this match ! Or even the World Cup !! Probably the happiest day of this year. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 18, 2022

Dulquer Salmaan

What just happened !!! What. A. Game. !!!! #Mbappe you god but this one was always for #LionelMessi𓃵 YASSSSSS !! #FIFAWorldCup2022 — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) December 18, 2022

Prithviraj Sukumaran

The greatest ever World Cup Final?? @KMbappe is a force of nature!!! But I guess this was meant to be for #LionelMessi#VamosArgentina 🔥 — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) December 18, 2022

Ranveer Singh

What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 18, 2022

