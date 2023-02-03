Vishal Bhardwaj's new short film starring Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi is getting all the love, thanks to its unique content. However, the highlight of the 30-minute movie is that it's shot on iPhone 14 Pro. The film revolves around the story about a man obsessed with controlling the future. You can watch the entire flick on Apple's YouTube channel. Have a look. Farzi Trailer: Shahid Kapoor as Scammer Locks Horns With Cop Vijay Sethupathi in This Thrilling Series (Watch Video).

Watch Fursat Short Film Below:

