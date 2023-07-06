Recently, Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel had accused Anil Sharma's production house for 'mismanagement' on the sets in Chandigarh and blamed them for 'non-payment' of dues. Now days later, the director has reacted to Patel's allegations and termed it as false. He said, "she made my production house famous. What can be bigger than this?" Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel Accuses Anil Sharma Productions of Mismanagement and Non-Payment of Dues to Crew, Thanks Zee Studios for Coming to Rescue.

Anil Sharma Vs Ameesha Patel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)