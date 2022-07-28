After the super success of Scam 1992, Hansal Mehta has now announced his next titled Gandhi in collaboration with Applause Entertainment. The show will be set during the Indian Independence era highlighting the struggles. It's based on Ramchandra Guha's books. Having said that, the star cast of the series is yet to be unveiled. Hansal Mehta to Direct a Series Based on the First R&AW Chief RN Kao.

Check It Out:

We are collaborating, again! Hansal Mehta to direct our most ambitious show - Gandhi. The multi-season show is based on books by the historian Ramachandra Guha. Our CEO Sameer Nair is reuniting with Siddhartha Basu after 22 years of the cult show Kaun Banega Crorepati. pic.twitter.com/HUhfXQ9Qkn — Applause Entertainment (@ApplauseSocial) July 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)