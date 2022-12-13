Guneet Monga got married to fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor on December 12. The popular film producer shared pictures from their wedding ceremony on Instagram and mentioned in her post, “With the unconditional love and blessings of our Guruji, elders, friends and family we took our vows to start our forever, today.” Guneet Monga Reveals Her Love Story and Its Connection to Shah Rukh Khan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Ahead of Her Wedding to Sunny Kapoor (View Post).

Guneet Monga And Sunny Kapoor Wedding Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetmonga)

