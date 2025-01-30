A recent video shared by Salaam Baalak Trust Delhi has sparked excitement and speculation about a possible meeting between 12-year-old Sajda Pathan, star of the Oscar-nominated short film Anuja, and global icon Priyanka Chopra. In the viral clip, Sajda is seen preparing to board a flight, with a caption that hints, “On a mission to meet someone special.” Priyanka further fuelled the buzz by sharing the video on her Instagram story and captioning it as “I’m so excited…” For the unversed, Sajda Pathan was rescued from child labour by Salaam Baalak Trust. Directed by Adam J Graves and backed by Guneet Monga, Priyanka and others, Anuja has been shortlisted for 2025 Academy Awards in the Best Live-Action Short Film category. ‘Anuja’ OTT Release: Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga’s Oscar-Nominated Indian Short Film To Arrive on Netflix on February 5 (Watch Video).

