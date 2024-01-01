Actress Mouni Roy welcomed the new year 2024 alongside husband Suraj Nambiar, sharing a blissful poolside celebration. Donning a stylish printed floral bikini, Mouni captured attention, while shirtless Suraj exuded charm in the pool. The actress shared glimpses of their quality time on Instagram, showcasing a day filled with routine pleasures - waking up, enjoying coffee, swimming, eating, reading, and repeating the simple joys of life. Mouni Roy is Serving Some Saree Goals With All Her Multiple Looks (View Pics).

Mouni Roy's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)