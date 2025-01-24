The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to take place in Jaipur from March 7 to March 9, 2025. A grand press conference kicked off in Mumbai on Friday (January 24) with a Rajasthani theme setting a tone for the landmark silver jubilee edition of the prestigious award show. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the event with tight security. In a video shared by a paparazzi handle, SRK was seen arriving in an all-black ensemble. The Bollywood superstar exuded his trademark charm and swag as he made a stylish entry. Watch the video below. IIFA Awards 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan To Headline Silver Jubilee Edition of Prestigious International Bollywood Awards Show in Jaipur (Exclusive).

Shah Rukh Khan Attends IIFA Awards 2025 Press Conference

