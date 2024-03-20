The most awaited time of the year has almost arrived! The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will kick off on March 22 in a grand way. Several big superstars and musical sensations will grace the opening ceremony of the cricket league. Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will reportedly perform with AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam at the opening ceremony. However, no confirmations regarding this are available yet. The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 is expected to start at 6:30 pm IST, before the inaugural match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol's Heartwarming Ajnabee Reunion Goes Viral on Social Media (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar, Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman and Tiger Shroff To Perform at IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

