Jackky Bhagnani was spotted at the airport on the morning of February 15. The actor-producer has been in the news for a couple of days with the buzzing of his wedding rumours with actress Rakul Preet Singh. As he arrived at the airport, the cameras were flashing, and the paps couldn't resist asking him about Rakul Preet Singh's whereabouts. Jackky's cheeks turned a shade of pink as the paparazzi playfully teased him with Rakul's name, hinting at the upcoming wedding speculation. Recently, several pictures of Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh's wedding invitation went viral on social media, revealing that the couple will get married on February 21. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Plan Eco-Friendly Wedding in Goa.

Jackky Bhagnani Spotted at the Airport:

