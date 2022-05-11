Actress Jacqueline Fernandez who has fallen into legal trouble in connection to the criminal probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, now has sought approval for travelling from Delhi Court to Abhu Dubai for IIFA Awards 2022, as well as, France and Nepal. Jacqueline Fernandez's Assets Worth 7.2 Crore Seized by ED in Sukesh Chandrashekar Money Laundering Case.

Check It Out:

There is an active Look Out Circular against her in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh, which led to brief detention at Mumbai International Airport last year — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)