Director Atlee reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet on Jawan schedule wrap. SRK had shared his experience on working with Atlee and others and shared about his fun experience on sets. Atlee shared a tweet thanking him for the ‘most memorable schedule’ and even expressed gratitude as he shot the film in Chennai. Atlee mentioned, ‘spl thanks to u for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir,1000s of family wer benefited “KING IS A KING ALWAYS”’. Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan Wraps Up Atlee’s Film’s Schedule; Tweets About His Fun Experience with Nayanthara, Thalapathy Vijay and Others.

Atlee’s Tweet For Shah Rukh Khan

Thank u sir it’s a honour & pleasure to have u here sir,most memorable schedule in my career,spl thanks to u for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir,1000s of family wer benefited “KING IS A KING ALWAYS”a big bow & respect to you sir love you sir❤️ See you in Mumbai soon sir❤️ https://t.co/cOeXNnXAhV — atlee (@Atlee_dir) October 8, 2022

