Actress Malavika Mohanan took to Twitter today (May 26) and revealed that she is NOT a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. In her tweet, she shared a screengrab of the article by a publication which claimed that Mohanan was roped in for KEKD and will be shooting for her portions soon. Malvika tagged the said report 'false'. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Shehnaaz Gill To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan’s Film – Reports.

Check It Out:

False article. Not true :) Putting it out here as a lot of people have been asking me if I’m doing this. pic.twitter.com/Dvj2gRw3n6 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) May 26, 2022

