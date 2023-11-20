(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Kadak Singh Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Takes On a Riveting Role in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s Film Unraveling a Tale of Retrograde Amnesia and Financial Intrigue (Watch Video)
Kadak Singh stars Sakshi Srivastava, Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy T, Jaya Ahsan, Dilip Shankar and others. The film will premiere on December 8.
Socially Team Latestly| Nov 20, 2023 09:38 PM IST
- Read in
- हिंदी