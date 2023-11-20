In Kadak Singh, Pankaj Tripathi takes on the challenging role of AK Shrivastav, navigating the intricacies of retrograde amnesia and unraveling a complex tapestry of conflicting memories from his past. Co-starring Sanjana Sanghi, the film follows Shrivastav's journey of reconstructing his life and concurrently embarking on a mission to unveil the truth behind a significant financial crime. With the official synopsis emphasizing the exploration of a government official's responsibility to the common people, Kadak Singh promises to be a special film, blending mystery, drama, and social commentary. 69th National Film Awards: Pankaj Tripathi Wins Best Supporting Actor Award for Performance in Mimi.

Watch Kadak Singh Trailer: 

