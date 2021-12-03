Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram story claims that she was stopped by a crowd of farmers on Chandigarh's Una Highway. Farmers were gathered in large numbers to stop the actress and demanded an apology for her remarks over the farmers' protest.

Check It Out:

Punjab | Farmers stopped actor Kangana Ranaut’s car near Ropar & protested against her over her statements on farmers protest "If the police personnel were not present here, lynching would've happened, shame on these people," says Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/Rd37EQfpfT — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)