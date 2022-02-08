Reportedly, Akshay Kumar had refused to be on Kapil Sharma's TKSS to promote his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey, as he was upset with the comedian-actor. Now, Kapil has cleared the air and tweeted that he has sorted out all the differences with Akki and the superstar is indeed appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. Seems like all is well! Akshay Kumar's Clip From The Kapil Sharma Show Recalling His Interview With 'Top Politician' Going Viral; Twitterati Wonder Why They are Not Taking The Name.

Kapil Sharma:

Dear friends,was reading all the news in media about me n Akshay paji, I have jus spoke to paji n sorted all this, it was jus a miss communication, all is well n very soon we r meeting to shoot Bachhan pandey episode. He is my big bro n can never be annoyed with me 😊thank you 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) February 8, 2022

