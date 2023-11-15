Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu along with their daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover had jetted off to the tropical paradise to ring in their baby girl’s first birthday. The couple shared several pictures and videos from Devi’s birthday celebration in Maldives. Now Karan has dropped a video of him enjoying pool time with his precious munchkin. The father and daughter duo clearly seem to have a great time together. He writes, “I have never been so out of words and so full with the need to proclaim at the same time before…” Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Cherish Daughter Devi's Waterfront Outing, Actress Gratefully Embraces the Beauty of Nature (Watch Video).

Karan Singh Grover And Devi

