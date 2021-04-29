Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a video from the hit Tom And Jerry animation film. She captions it saying they were trying to make Taimur understand why adults need to get vaccinated and couldn't find a better illustration than that. We completely agree with Kareena here. Even Tom And Jerry can teach life lessons if we care to understand.

Check out Kareena Kapoor's Instagram video here...

