Speculations are rife that Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor would be seen as the lead in Tezaab remake, the 1988 film that starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Then a report claimed that Kartik Aaryan has replaced Ranveer in this project. Well, Kartik took to Twitter and cleared the air saying ‘Not True’. Bhul Chuk Maaf: Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor Come on Board for One of Jio Studios Films.

Kartik Aaryan’s Tweet

