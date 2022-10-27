Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram today and shared pics from his Bhai Dooj celebrations. The actor celebrated the festival at home wherein he could be seen the happiest with sister Kritika Tiwari. In one of the pics, we also get to see Kartik touching his behen's feet, while she blesses him. Aww! Ekta Kapoor Diwali Bash: Ronit Roy Poses With Kartik Aaryan, Shamita Shetty, Manish Malhotra And Others; Actor Shares Pictures From TV Czarina's Party.

Kartik Aaryan Celebrating Bhai Dooj:

