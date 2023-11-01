Karwa Chauth, a cherished Hindu festival, sees married women fasting from sunrise to moonrise, expressing their love and devotion for their husbands. This ancient ritual symbolises the beauty of togetherness and the bond between couples. As the fast ends, women look at their husbands and then at the moon, marking the moment with deep significance. Bollywood, known for its portrayal of relationships and customs, has celebrated Karwa Chauth in several iconic songs. On this special occasion, have a look at these songs that could be perfect for this Karva Chauth. Karwa Chauth 2023: Animal, DDLJ, K3G and Other Bollywood Films That Celebrate the Spirit of Hindu Festival!

"Chand Chupa Badal Mein" - Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

"Bole Chudiyan" - Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

"Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai" - Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

"Chand Aur Piya" - Aashik Awara

"Ghar Aaja Pardesi" - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

